Record Model 3 Deliveries to Fuel Tesla's (TSLA) Q3 Earnings

Tesla TSLA is likely to trump earnings estimates when it releases third-quarter 2019 results on Oct 23, after the closing bell. The current Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarter to be reported is a loss of 12 cents per share on revenues of $6.6 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter loss per share has been narrowed by 2 cents in the past 30 days.

The electric vehicle maker recorded wider-than-expected loss in the last reported quarter amid lower-than-anticipated automotive revenues. Precisely, automotive revenues in the second quarter came in at $5,376 million, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5,458 million.

As far as earnings surprises are concerned, Tesla displays a dismal record of missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters. This is depicted in the graph below:

Why a Likely Positive Surprise?

Our proprietary model predicts an earnings beat for Tesla this time around, as it has the right combination of two key ingredients. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, is +79.68%. A favorable Earnings ESP serves as a meaningful and leading indicator of a likely positive surprise.

Zacks Rank: Tesla currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. A Zacks Rank #3, when combined with a positive ESP, makes us confident of an earnings beat. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Factors Setting the Tone

Rising Model 3 delivery, which forms a major chunk of the automaker’s overall deliveries, is likely to have aided Tesla’s top line in the to-be-reported quarter. Strong performance and impressive design of its products are expected to have ramped up sales volumes. While Tesla didn’t reach its 100,000-car delivery target, the automaker’s third-quarter deliveries hit a new quarterly record. Notably, the company delivered 97,000 vehicles globally in the third quarter, up from 83,500 units in the year-ago period. Model 3 deliveries in the quarter came in at 79,600 units, up 42.5% year over year.

The company’s energy generation and storage revenues for the soon-to-be-reported quarter are likely to have been robust mainly due to the storage business. Evidently, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the metric is pegged at $434 million, suggesting an uptick from $399 million reported in the year-ago quarter. Moreover, the consensus estimate for service and other revenues is pegged at $611 million, indicating a 87% year-over-year increase.

Record deliveries in the third quarter, aided by Model 3 sales, and improved performance of the firm’s energy and storage business are likely to have buoyed earnings for the to-be-reported quarter.

