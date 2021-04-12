Record March Bookings Keep Uber on Track for Year-End Profitability

Announcing that gross bookings in March hit their highest monthly level in its 12-year history, Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) reported today that it remains on track to achieve quarterly adjusted EBITDA profitability in 2021.

Total company gross bookings achieved an all-time record last month, while its mobility bookings, which are its rideshare services, had their best month since March 2020. In fact, demand is growing so fast in the U.S. thanks to the availability of COVID-19 vaccines, it is outstripping the supply of available drivers.

Image source: Uber Technologies.

Gross rideshare bookings reached $30 billion on an annualized run rate with average daily bookings rising 9% year over year. Even in Uber's delivery segment, demand is running well ahead of courier availability, with gross bookings crossing the annualized $52 billion run rate threshold.

Last week Uber announced it was increasing its incentives to lure in more drivers.

In a company blog post, the company's vice president for U.S. and Canada mobility, Dennis Cinelli, wrote that Uber was "launching a $250 million driver stimulus to boost already high earnings for drivers."

During much of the pandemic, with lockdown orders the rule of the day, many drivers had quit because they couldn't get enough trips to earn a living.

The Financial Times reports Apptopia data shows daily Uber driver log-ins were down 40% in the first three months of 2021 compared to the same period last year.

Rival Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT) is also reportedly paying drivers to come back by offering them an $800 signing bonus.

Uber also announced that because it lost a U.K. court decision last month that requires it to consider its independent drivers to be employees, first-quarter results are going to take a hit. But the charges won't be included in its adjusted EBITDA results.

10 stocks we like better than Uber Technologies

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Uber Technologies wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Rich Duprey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.