Record inflow in Treasury inflation-protected securities-BofA

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

Investors have poured $2.6 billion into Treasury inflation-protected securities (TIPS) in the week to Wednesday, BofA said on Friday, the largest amount ever.

U.S. stocks and oil were on course for the best quarterly return in 50 years, BofA said in the report.

On top of that, gold funds saw the sixth largest weekly inflow ever, while the tech sector witnessed its biggest redemption since October 2019.

BofA said $19.2 billion went into bonds, $2.9 billion into gold, $7.2 billion out of equities and $7.6 out of cash. (Reporting by Olga Cotaga; Editing by Toby Chopra) ((olga.cotaga@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: MARKETS FLOWS/BOFA (URGENT)

