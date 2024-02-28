News & Insights

US Markets

Record federal tax revenues drive Brazil primary surplus to $16 bln in January

Credit: REUTERS/PAULO WHITAKER

February 28, 2024 — 03:17 pm EST

Written by Fabrício de Castro for Reuters ->

New throughout, adds tax revenue information

BRASILIA, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Record federal tax collection in January helped propel Brazil's primary surplus to 79.3 billion reais ($15.95 billion) in the month, compared to a positive balance of 78.9 billion reais in the year-ago month, Treasury data showed on Wednesday.

The revenues fed into the Treasury account, which saw a surplus, as did the Central Bank account. The two combined saw a 96.0-billion-real surplus against the Social Security account's deficit of 16.7 billion reais in the month.

The federal tax collection funds were a record for any month, at 280.6 billion reais.

"Compared to January 2023, the primary result is the result of a combination of a real increase of 3.0% (6.9 billion reais) in net revenue and a real increase of 6.8% (10.1 billion reais) in total expenditure," said the Treasury.

($1 = 4.9725 reais)

(Reporting by Fabrício de Castro; Editing by Kylie Madry and David Gregorio)

((Steven.Grattan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.