Record coronavirus deficit no threat to Brazil's 'stable' outlook -Moody's

BRASILIA, April 6 (Reuters) - Brazil will post a record-busting primary budget deficit of 4.5% of gross domestic product this year, rating agency Moody's predicts, but the coronavirus-triggered emergency largesse will not jeopardize the country's 'stable' ratings outlook.

While the nominal deficit should reach 9.5% of GDP and the national debt 85% of GDP, the economy will start recovering in the second half of the year, Moody's said on Monday, allowing the government to start getting its fiscal house back in order.

"As we expect economic activity to resume in the second half of the year, we would also expect the government to resume its fiscal consolidation path in 2021," Samar Maziad, Moody's vice president and lead analyst for Brazil's sovereign ratings, told Reuters.

"We maintain a stable outlook on Brazil's sovereign rating, because we expect the deterioration in fiscal and debt metrics to be temporary and limited to 2020 due to the shock," she said.

Moody's has had a Ba2 sovereign credit rating on Brazil since February, 2016, and a 'stable' outlook since April, 2018. Like the other two major ratings agencies, S&P Global and Fitch ratings, it is a non-investment grade 'junk' rating.

Maziad declined to be drawn on whether Brazil's economic and fiscal slippage would lead to a ratings downgrade, pointing out that the COVID-19 shock is leading to "negative credit implications" and "weaker fiscal metrics" around the world.

Economy Ministry officials have said all government spending related to mitigating the damage from the coronavirus outbreak will apply to this year only. From next year on, the drive to reduce the deficit, debt and size of the public sector will be resumed in earnest.

Moody's expects Brazil's economy to shrink by 1.6% over the calendar year, a bleaker outlook than the government and central bank forecasts of zero growth, but far more optimistic than many private sector projections of -3% or worse.

Direct government spending related to cushioning Brazil's economy and population from the effects of the coronavirus crisis will likely amount to 4-5% of GDP, a "sizable" chunk compared with other countries in the region, Maziad said.

The 4.5% of GDP primary deficit forecast is less than the government's most recent projection of 5.5% of GDP, or 419 billion reais ($78 billion). But Maziad expects the overall deficit to reach 9.5% of GDP.

