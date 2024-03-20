News & Insights

Markets
SPX

Record Closes All Around After Fed Decision

March 20, 2024 — 04:27 pm EDT

Written by fhorner@sir-inc.com for Schaeffer

The Federal Reserve's decision is in and, as many on Wall Street expected, the central bank will keep interest rates unchanged. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell added that there could still be three cuts this year, despite recent hotter-than-anticipated inflation data. In response, all three major benchmarks locked in record closes and third-straight daily wins, with the S&P 500 topping the 5,200 level.

Continue reading for more on today's market, including:

  1. Apollo Global Management offered $11 billion to buy Paramount Global's (PARA) Hollywood studio. (MarketWatch)
  2.  Reddit moderators declined the offer to participate in Reddit's initial public offering (IPO), citing lingering tensions with management and business concerns. (CNBC
  3. Intel has big plans for its $8.5 million in government funding.
  4. How Chipotle stock responded to its first stock split on record.
  5. Why these 2 affordable stocks could be worth your investment.

Oil Pivots Lower; Gold Holds Steady

Oil prices finished lower on Wednesday, as the U.S. dollar gained strength and traders unpacked a weekly decline in U.S. domestic crude and gasoline inventories, as well as rising distillate stockpiles. April-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) dropped $1.79, or 2.1%, to settle at $83.47 per barrel on the day.

Gold prices settled modestly higher, brushing off a stronger greenback on the heels of the Fed's interest rate decision. April-dated gold added $1.30, or less than 1%, to settle at $2,161.00 per ounce on the day.

