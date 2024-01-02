Record borrowing by Indian states to widen spread over govt bond yield - traders

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Indian states' borrowing in the last quarter of the current fiscal is likely to prompt investors to seek higher premiums over federal government debt, leading to a wider yield spread, several traders said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, states raised 160 billion rupees ($1.92 billion), the lowest for a weekly auction, via 10-year bonds at around 7.74%.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield IN071833G=CC was around 7.21%, marking a spread of 53 basis points (bps), compared to around 48 bps last week.

The spread was the widest in over two years, and traders anticipate further widening in the coming weeks.

States are scheduled to borrow a record 4.13 trillion rupees ($49.57 billion) in the quarter, more than two-thirds of the previous three quarters combined, a release on Friday showed.

Having raised 6.04 trillion rupees from April-December, if the January-March borrowing schedule is fully utilised, states' annual borrowing would cross 10 trillion rupees for the first time.

"State bond yields have remained low for a long period, but with supply rising, we expect spread to normalise over time to 50-60 bps, and at these levels, we may have buying interest," said Aneesh Srivastava, executive director and chief investment officer at Star Health Insurance.

Traders also said that demand for ultra-long central government bond yields will be impacted, as this segment is generally bought by long-term real money investors.

The 30-year and 40-year yields were around 7.45%, and traders anticipate their spread with the benchmark yield to widen to around 30 bps by the end of March, from 25 bps currently.

($1 = 83.3201 Indian rupees)

Indian state debt borrowing set to hit record in FY24 https://tmsnrt.rs/48AAbx3

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Varun H K and Janane Venkatraman)

((Dharamraj.Dhutia@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.