Record $616M of Wrapped Bitcoin Minted in September
Wrapped Bitcoin minted a record $616 million worth of tokenized bitcoins in September, according to transaction data analyzed by CoinDesk, a more than 160% increase over the $232 million minted in August.
- Record minting comes as strong over-the-counter demand for wrapped bitcoin continues, according to Chicago-based firm Grapefruit Trading, one of the first OTC desks to mint WBTC through BitGo.
- Getty Hill, trader at Grapefruit, told CoinDesk their clientsÃ¢ÂÂ interest in converting BTC to WBTC reflects market participants capitalizing on the growing number of opportunities for using pseudo-BTC in the growing decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem.
- At FTX, CEO Sam Bankman-Fried told CoinDesk OTC demand for WBTC is also significant, even if itÃ¢ÂÂs not at the same level as during the height of the DeFi craze over the past few months.
- Even if it cools off a bit in the coming months, he expects client demand for tokenized bitcoin to Ã¢ÂÂsustain itself at a way higher level than before.Ã¢ÂÂ
- Alameda Research has been the leading wrapped bitcoin merchant for the past two months due to over-the-counter demand at its sister company, FTX. In August, Alameda minted $160 million worth of WBTC followed by $306 million minted in September.
- SeptemberÃ¢ÂÂs growth also benefited from the activity of some large merchants who minted no WBTC the month before.
- Beyond WBTC, the supply of all forms of tokenized bitcoins grew 120% in September, according to data from Dune Analytics, to over 121,000 BTC, up from nearly 55,000 BTC in August, as growth among smaller BTC tokenization projects continues.
- Clients have inquired about renBTC, tBTC, and others, Hill told CoinDesk. But volume has been Ã¢ÂÂ100% in WBTC.Ã¢ÂÂ
- Some OTC desks like FTX offer alternate tokenized bitcoin products, like renBTC, in addition to wrapped bitcoin. But wrapped bitcoin represents over 73% of the tokenized bitcoin market, and, not surprisingly, the Ã¢ÂÂvast majorityÃ¢ÂÂ of OTC clients want wrapped bitcoin, Bankman-Fried told CoinDesk.
- The value of all BTC tokenized through Wrapped Bitcoin passed $1 billion at last check, according to OnChainFX.
