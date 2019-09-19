Reconsidering Complete Fixed Income Exposure With ETFs

When fixed income investors turn to exchange traded funds, they often favor broad-based “core” funds that deliver exposure to massive amounts of bond. For instance, the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Aggregate Index is a popular bogey for diversified domestic bond funds and that benchmark features more than 7,600 bonds.

Just how broad an investor's exposure is when embracing aggregate bond ETFs is debatable because most of the passive funds in this category lack credit opportunity, rely heavily on low-yielding Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities (MBS) and aren't adequately designed to take advantage of interest rate opportunities.

An idea for keeping up with the evolving fixed income landscape is the FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund (BNDC), which holds other ETFs (ETF of ETFs strategy) to deliver core fixed income exposure. Year-to-date, BNDC is outperforming the aforementioned Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Aggregate Index by about 70 basis points with a yield that's 30 basis points higher than the benchmark.

“The bond market has changed in recent years due to new issuance and adjustments in the risk investors collectively are willing to incur for stable income,” said CFRA Research Director of ETF & Mutual Fund Research Todd Rosenbluth in a recent note.

Reasons To Consider BNDC

Yes, BNDC features the requisite Treasury allocations investors expect of broad fixed income funds as three of its holdings are domestic government debt funds. Through in the 24.55% weight to a MBS ETF and the FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (TDTT) and it's clear BNDC doesn't shy away from Uncle Sam's bonds.

That's fine as it keeps the fund's credit quality high, but there are also ample corporate credit opportunities within BNDC, which is important at a time of shifts in aggregate bond benchmarks that aren't always attractive for investors.

“At the end of 2008, the then Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Index had average duration of 3.7 years and had a 7% weighting in BBB-rated credit, the lowest possible ratings level for the investment-grade focused benchmark,” said Rosenbluth. “Fast forward to June 2019 and the duration for the index had extended by more than 50% to 5.7 years and the weighting in BBB bonds doubled to 14%. Despite this elevated risk, the yield the index provided decreased to 2.5% from 4.0%.”

The graphics below illustrate some of the unfavorable characteristic shifts in the “Agg” Index in recent years and underscore why investors seeking total bond exposure may want to give a nod to a fund like BNDC.

Keep This SKOR

One of the drivers of BNDC's performance and allure is the FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (SKOR). That fund is BNDC's biggest corporate bond allocation at nearly 28% and keeps investors engaged with the income proposition offered by corporate debt while focusing on higher quality fare in the space.

“Until the economic crisis of 2008, many investors relied on the ratings provided by the nationally recognized statistical rating organizations (NRSROs) to help make the full determination of creditworthiness of an individual bond issuer,” said FlexShares in a recent research piece. “In recent years, however, we developed a quantitative model that we believe helps identify and respond to changing issuer/industry information and shifting macro environments.”

Yes, SKOR allocates more than half its weight to BBB-rated bonds, which is par for the course with investment-grade corporate bond ETFs, but the fund roots out smaller, illiquid issues that could be problematic down the line.

That helps mitigate risk and lower volatility in SKOR, which in turn benefits the overall risk/reward proposition in BNDC.

