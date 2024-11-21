News & Insights

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Updates Operations and Strategy

November 21, 2024 — 08:13 am EST

Reconnaissance Energy Africa (TSE:RECO) has released an update.

Reconnaissance Energy Africa has provided an update on its operations, highlighting the ongoing drilling of the Naingopo exploration well in Namibia and the strategic partnership with BW Energy. Additionally, the company has reduced its administrative expenses and completed a successful public offering, raising significant funds to support its exploration activities.

