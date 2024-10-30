Recon Technology Posts Narrower Loss In FY24; Revenue Up 2.6%

(RTTNews) - Recon Technology, Ltd (RCON) posted a fiscal 2024 net loss of RMB 51.4 million, compared to a net loss of RMB 61.4 million, for the same period of 2023. Net loss per share narrowed to RMB 9.88 from a loss of RMB 27.43. Total revenue increased by 2.6% to RMB 68.8 million for the year ended June 30, 2024 from RMB 67.1 million for the same period in 2023.

As of June 30, 2024, the company had cash in the amount of approximately RMB 110.0 million and short-term investment in bank fixed income product of approximately RMB 88.1 million.

