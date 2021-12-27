Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) investors are sitting on a loss of 76% if they invested five years ago

Long term investing is the way to go, but that doesn't mean you should hold every stock forever. We really hate to see fellow investors lose their hard-earned money. Imagine if you held Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) for half a decade as the share price tanked 76%. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 47% in the last 90 days.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Recon Technology isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last half decade, Recon Technology saw its revenue increase by 3.9% per year. That's not a very high growth rate considering it doesn't make profits. It's not so sure that share price crash of 12% per year is completely deserved, but the market is doubtless disappointed. While we're definitely wary of the stock, after that kind of performance, it could be an over-reaction. A company like this generally needs to produce profits before it can find favour with new investors.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqCM:RCON Earnings and Revenue Growth December 27th 2021

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. If you are thinking of buying or selling Recon Technology stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

Recon Technology's TSR for the year was broadly in line with the market average, at 22%. To take a positive view, the gain is pleasing, and it sure beats annualized TSR loss of 12%, which was endured over half a decade. While 'turnarounds seldom turn' there are green shoots for Recon Technology. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 4 warning signs with Recon Technology (at least 1 which can't be ignored) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

We will like Recon Technology better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

