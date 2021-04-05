Markets
RCON

Recon Technology HY Attributable Loss Narrows

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Recon Technology Ltd (RCON) reported that its net loss attributable to the company for the six months ended December 31, 2019 narrowed to RMB6.7 million or RMB1.51 per share, from RMB8.9 million or RMB1.22 per share in the six months ended December 31, 2020.

Net loss was RMB10.0 million or $1.5 million compared to a net loss of RMB7.0 million in the prior year.

Total revenues for the period decreased by 17.2% to RMB25.2 million or $3.9 million from RMB30.4 million last year, mainly due to the decreased revenue from automation products during the six months ended December 31, 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RCON

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular