Reckon Limited AGM Concludes with Key Resolutions Passed

May 24, 2024 — 01:27 am EDT

Reckon Limited (AU:RKN) has released an update.

Reckon Limited (ASX:RKN), an Australian software company, announced the successful passing of all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting, including the re-election of director Philip Hayman by an overwhelming majority. The company, which specializes in software for various professional sectors, highlighted its global presence with offices and operations in multiple countries.

