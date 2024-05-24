Reckon Limited AGM Concludes with Key Resolutions Passed

Reckon Limited (AU:RKN) has released an update.

Reckon Limited (ASX:RKN), an Australian software company, announced the successful passing of all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting, including the re-election of director Philip Hayman by an overwhelming majority. The company, which specializes in software for various professional sectors, highlighted its global presence with offices and operations in multiple countries.

For further insights into AU:RKN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.