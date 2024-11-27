Reckitt’s Share Buyback Signals Confidence in Financial Health

Reckitt (GB:RKT) has released an update.
Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC has repurchased 51,000 of its ordinary shares, with prices ranging from 4,829 to 4,880 pence per share, to hold in treasury. This move aligns with the authority granted by shareholders and maintains the company’s total voting rights at 688,088,294. Such buybacks can signal confidence in the company’s financial health and potentially enhance shareholder value.
