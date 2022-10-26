RKT

Reckitt's quarterly sales boosted by price rises

Contributor
Richa Naidu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

Britain's Reckitt Benckiser on Wednesday narrowed its full-year sales target and reported better-than-expected quarterly sales, helped by price increases even as fewer people bought its products.

Adds details

LONDON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Britain's Reckitt Benckiser RKT.L on Wednesday narrowed its full-year sales target and reported better-than-expected quarterly sales, helped by price increases even as fewer people bought its products.

The maker of Dettol cleaning products and Durex condomsnow expects like-for-like net revenue sales to grow between 6%-8% versus its previous estimate of an increase of 5%-8%, it said.

Reckitt, whose products also include Lysol cleaning products and Strepsils throat lozenges, said it continues to target growth in adjusted operating margins.

The company's third-quarter like-for-like revenue rose 7.4%, above the 6.1% growth analysts had expected in a company-supplied poll.

Sales volumes declined 4.6%. Excluding Lysol sales, which were boosted by Covid-19 this time last year, they declined 1%. Prices for the company's products rose 12% in the quarter.

(Reporting by Richa Naidu, Editing by Louise Heavens and Matt Scuffham)

((richa.naidu@tr.com; Follow me on Twitter https://twitter.com/Richa_Writes; +44 755 755 9587;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RKT

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters