Reckitt's quarterly sales boosted by price rises

LONDON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Britain's Reckitt Benckiser RKT.L on Wednesday narrowed its full-year sales target and reported better-than-expected quarterly sales, helped by price increases even as fewer people bought its products.

The maker of Dettol cleaning products and Durex condomsnow expects like-for-like net revenue sales to grow between 6%-8% versus its previous estimate of an increase of 5%-8%, it said.

Reckitt, whose products also include Lysol cleaning products and Strepsils throat lozenges, said it continues to target growth in adjusted operating margins.

The company's third-quarter like-for-like revenue rose 7.4%, above the 6.1% growth analysts had expected in a company-supplied poll.

Sales volumes declined 4.6%. Excluding Lysol sales, which were boosted by Covid-19 this time last year, they declined 1%. Prices for the company's products rose 12% in the quarter.

