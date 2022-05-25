Reckitt working with FDA on expediting baby formula imports from Mexico

By Richa Naidu

LONDON, May 25 (Reuters) - Enfamil maker Reckitt Benckiser RKT.L said on Wednesday that it is working "extremely closely" with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) on ways to increase baby formula supply, including expediting the approval of some products made at a facility in Mexico.

Reckitt said it is also working with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to expand the availability of formula under the women, infants and children program that helps low-income mothers get access to baby formula.

