Reckitt withdraws $1.4 bln claim against Indivior

Pushkala Aripaka Reuters
Indivior said on Monday its former parent Reckitt Benckiser had withdrawn a $1.4 billion claim against the drugmaker as part of a 2019 settlement with U.S. authorities to end a probe into the companies' opioid addiction treatment.

