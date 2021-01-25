Reckitt withdraws $1.4 bln claim against Indivior

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Indivior INDV.L said on Monday its former parent Reckitt Benckiser RB.L had withdrawn a $1.4 billion claim against the drugmaker as part of a 2019 settlement with U.S. authorities to end a probe into the companies' opioid addiction treatment.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

