Reckitt weighs shelving $7 bln infant nutrition sale - Bloomberg News

June 28 (Reuters) - Britain's Reckitt Benckiser Group RKT.L is considering if it should shelve the sale of its infant nutrition unit, as high-profile deals have fallen through due to a worsening financing market, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.

Talks between the Enfamil baby formula maker and potential buyers have stalled in recent weeks, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Reckitt declined to comment on the report.

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

