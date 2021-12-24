KARO

Reckitt to sell E45 skincare brand to Karo Pharma for $268 mln

Dec 24 (Reuters) - Reckitt Benckiser RB.L said on Friday it will sell its E45 skincare brand and related sub-brands to Karo Pharma KARO.ST for 200 million pounds ($267.98 million), as the British consumer goods maker shifts its focus to higher growth areas.

The Durex condom and Lysol disinfectant maker said the businesses generated a combined net revenue of 43 million pounds last year.

($1 = 0.7463 pounds)

