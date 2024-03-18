Reckitt says numerous cases filed generically against baby formula makers

LONDON, March 18 (Reuters) - Reckitt RKT.L said on Monday that "numerous" cases had been filed generically against baby formula makers, but that how many directly related to the Enfamil maker was unclear.

An Illinois jury last week ordered Reckitt unit Mead Johnson to pay $60 million to the mother of a premature baby who died of an intestinal disease after being fed the company's Enfamil baby formula.

(Reporting by Richa Naidu, Editing by Louise Heavens)

