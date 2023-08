Aug 23 (Reuters) - Reckitt Benckiser Group RKT.L said on Wednesday Chief Financial Officer Jeff Carr will retire in March and be replaced by Nike's NKE.N Shannon Eisenhardt.

(Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Sinchita.Mitra@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.