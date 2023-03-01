RKT

Reckitt sales marginally beat full-year estimates

March 01, 2023 — 02:16 am EST

Written by Richa Naidu for Reuters ->

LONDON, March 1 (Reuters) - Britain's Reckitt Benckiser RKT.L, maker of Dettol and Lysol cleaning products, on Wednesday marginally beat full-year like-for-like net revenue expectations, helped by its nutrition and health businesses.

The company said it would target like-for-like net revenue growth of mid-single digits for 2023, excluding the lapping of about a 2.5% impact related to the United States' supply disruption in infant formula.

Reckitt, which also makes Nurofen tablets, cold remedy Lemsip and Durex condoms, said full-year like-for-like net revenue increased by 7.6% to $13.66 billion pounds ($16.47 billion), edging analysts' expectations of a 7.5% rise, according to a company-provided consensus.

Full-year adjusted earnings rose 16.8% to 3.44 billion pounds.

