Reckitt reports 7.4% rise in third-quarter sales
Oct 26 (Reuters) - Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC RKT.L:
RECKITT BENCKISER GP - 3RD QUARTER RESULTS
RECKITT - GROUP LIKE-FOR-LIKE REVENUE GROWTH OF 7.4% IN Q3
RECKITT- QTRLY GROUP NET REVENUE 3.74 BILLION STG VERSUS 3.3 BILLION STG AS REPORTED YEAR AGO
RECKITT - NARROWING RANGE OF OUR LFL NET REVENUE GROWTH TARGET TO +6% TO +8% FOR 2022
RECKITT - FIRMLY ON TRACK TO DELIVER MEDIUM-TERM GOAL OF MID-20S ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGINS BY MID-2020S
