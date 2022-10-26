RKT

Reckitt reports 7.4% rise in third-quarter sales

Britain's Reckitt Benckiser, maker of Dettol cleaning products and Durex condoms, on Wednesday reported better-than-expected quarterly sales, helped by price increases even as fewer people bought its products.

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC RKT.L:

RECKITT BENCKISER GP - 3RD QUARTER RESULTS

RECKITT - GROUP LIKE-FOR-LIKE REVENUE GROWTH OF 7.4% IN Q3

RECKITT- QTRLY GROUP NET REVENUE 3.74 BILLION STG VERSUS 3.3 BILLION STG AS REPORTED YEAR AGO

RECKITT - NARROWING RANGE OF OUR LFL NET REVENUE GROWTH TARGET TO +6% TO +8% FOR 2022

RECKITT - FIRMLY ON TRACK TO DELIVER MEDIUM-TERM GOAL OF MID-20S ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGINS BY MID-2020S

