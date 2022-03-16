Reckitt Recalls Over 3 Mln Bottles Of Airborne Gummies

(RTTNews) - Reckitt has recalled over three million bottles of airborne gummies due to risk of injury.

According to the company, the products were recalled because when the bottles are opened for the first time, pressure build up in the bottle can cause the cap and underlying seal to pop off with force, posing an injury hazard.

The recall involves only 63 and 75 count bottles of Airborne Gummies. They were sold in blueberry pomegranate, orange and assorted fruit flavors. The UPC numbers and lot codes of the recalled products can be found at CPSC website.

The company said it has received 70 reports of the cap or seal popping off the bottles, including 18 reports of minor injuries and one report of an eye injury that needed medical attention.

Reckitt has asked customers with an unopened bottle to not to open the product and contact Reckitt to return the unopened bottle to receive a full refund.

The recalled products were sold at Target, Walgreens, CVS, Kroger, Sam's Club, BJ's Wholesale Club, Costco, Walmart and other stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com and schiffvitamins.com from May 2020 through February 2022 for between $18 and $33.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.