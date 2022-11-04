Reckitt Recalls AirWick Air Fresheners

(RTTNews) - Health and hygiene products maker Reckitt is recalling its certain AirWick Fresh New Day aerosol air fresheners due to injury and laceration risks, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

The recall involves about 67,000 units of aerosol air fresheners in Fresh Linen and Fresh Water scents.

The affected air fresheners come in 8-ounce aerosol cans with batch code B22077-NJ and date code 18/03/22. "Fresh Linen" scent comes with blue and white can, white cap, green Airwick logo, and UPC 0-62338-74734-7. "Fresh Waters" scent comes in green and white can, white cap, green Airwick logo, and UPC 0-62338-77002-4.

The products were manufactured in the U.S. by Parsippany, New Jersey-based RB Manufacturing LLC "Reckitt". They were sold at grocery, mass merchandisers, hardware, home improvement, drug stores and other stores nationwide, including Dollar Tree, True Value and Cumberland Farms between March 2022 and September 2022 for about $1.25.

According to the agency, a single batch of the aerosol air fresheners is missing a corrosion inhibitor. This could lead to corrosion and rupture of the metal can and expulsion of the contents, posing injury and laceration hazards. Corrosion of the container can also result in leakage, posing a risk of skin and eye irritation upon contact.

The recall was initiated after the company received five incident reports including two reports of the can leaking, two reports of the can rupturing and one report of both the can leaking and rupturing. However, no injuries have been reported to date related to the recalled products.

Reckitt is offering consumers a voucher for a free replacement Fresh New Day aerosol air freshener.

