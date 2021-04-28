Reckitt Q1 Net Revenue Up 4.1% On LFL Basis - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RBGPF.PK, RB.L) reported first quarter total net revenue of 3.51 billion pounds, an increase of 4.1% on a like-for-like basis from prior year. Reported revenue declined by 1.1%. Hygiene like-for-like revenue growth was 28.5%, for the quarter. Health like-for-like sales declined 13.0%.

For 2021, the company continues to expect like-for-like revenue growth of between flat to up 2%. The adjusted operating profit margin is expected to be between 40 to 90bps.

The company continues to expect to deliver mid-single digit revenue growth in the medium-term, with adjusted operating profit margins in the mid '20s by the mid-2020s.

