Reckitt posts 5.6% first-quarter sales growth

LONDON, April 29 (Reuters) - Reckitt Benckiser Group RKT.L beat first-quarter sales expectations on Friday, having increased prices to offset soaring raw material costs and flat volumes.

The maker of Lysol cleaning products and Durex condoms said quarterly like-for-like sales rose 5.6%, ahead of the 1.5% growth analysts had expected in a company-supplied poll.

(Reporting by Richa Naidu Editing by David Goodman )

