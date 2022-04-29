Reckitt posts 5.6% first-quarter sales growth

US Markets
Reckitt Benckiser Group beat first-quarter sales expectations on Friday, having increased prices to offset soaring raw material costs and flat volumes.

The maker of Lysol cleaning products and Durex condoms said quarterly like-for-like sales rose 5.6%, ahead of the 1.5% growth analysts had expected in a company-supplied poll.

