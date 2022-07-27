Reckitt posts 11.9% rise in quarterly like-for-like sales, beating expectations

LONDON, July 27 (Reuters) - Britain's Reckitt Benckiser RKT.L, maker of Dettol and Lysol cleaning products, on Wednesday beat second-quarter sales expectations after raising prices to make up for soaring input costs.

The company said quarterly like-for-like revenue rose 11.9%, on a constant currency basis, ahead of the 6.8% growth analysts had expected in a company-supplied poll.

(Reporting by Richa Naidu Editing by Mark Potter)

((richa.naidu@tr.com; Follow me on Twitter https://twitter.com/Richa_Writes; +44 755 755 9587;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.