Reckitt posts 11.9% rise in quarterly like-for-like sales, beating expectations
LONDON, July 27 (Reuters) - Britain's Reckitt Benckiser RKT.L, maker of Dettol and Lysol cleaning products, on Wednesday beat second-quarter sales expectations after raising prices to make up for soaring input costs.
The company said quarterly like-for-like revenue rose 11.9%, on a constant currency basis, ahead of the 6.8% growth analysts had expected in a company-supplied poll.
