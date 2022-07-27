Reckitt posts 11.9% rise in quarterly like-for-like sales, beating expectations

Commodities
Britain's Reckitt Benckiser, maker of Dettol and Lysol cleaning products, on Wednesday beat second-quarter sales expectations after raising prices to make up for soaring input costs.

The company said quarterly like-for-like revenue rose 11.9%, on a constant currency basis, ahead of the 6.8% growth analysts had expected in a company-supplied poll.

