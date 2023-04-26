Reckitt Names Kris Licht CEO, Succeeding Nicandro Durante

(RTTNews) - Reckitt Benckiser Group (RBGPF.PK, RB.L) announced Wednesday the appointment of Kris Licht as Chief Executive Officer to succeed Nicandro Durante.

Licht will become CEO Designate as of May 1 and will immediately begin the transition to the CEO role, working alongside Durante.

Licht will be appointed to the Board as an Executive Director effective June 1 and will take over as CEO by the end of 2023.

Durante will stay with Reckitt up to December 2023 to ensure a smooth transition, at which time he will step down from the Board.

Licht has served as President of Reckitt's Health business and as Chief Customer Officer since July 2020. Prior to this, he served as Reckitt's Chief Transformation Officer from November 2019 to July 2020.

He joined Reckitt from PepsiCo, where he held a variety of senior operational and strategic leadership positions.

