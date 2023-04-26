Reckitt Names Kris Licht as CEO, beats sales estimates

Adds details

LONDON, April 26 (Reuters) - Reckitt Benckiser RKT.L on Wednesday named company insider Kris Licht as its CEO designate to succeed Nicandro Durante and said he will take up the role by the end of the year following a transition period.

Licht, who has served as president of Reckitt's health business and Chief Customer Officer since July 2020, will be appointed to the company's board as an executive director effective June 1.

Durante, a former BAT BATS.L CEO, will stay with Reckitt until December "to ensure a smooth transition."

The company also reported better than expected quarterly like-for-like sales as the maker of Durex condoms and Lysol cleaning products hiked prices to make up for cost inflation and declining volumes.

Reckitt said it now expects like-for net revenue growth of 3%-5% for the year.

(Reporting by Richa Naidu)

