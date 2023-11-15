News & Insights

Reckitt names insider Darroch as new chairman as Sinclair to retire

November 15, 2023 — 02:38 am EST

Nov 15 (Reuters) - British consumer goods company Reckitt RKT.L said on Wednesday Chris Sinclair planned to retire as chairman after nine years, and would be succeeded by Jeremy Darroch at the end of its annual general meeting in May 2024.

The latest appointment follows changes in top management at the firm this year. In August, Nike's Shannon Eisenhardt was finance boss months after insider Kris Licht was appointed CEO-designate.

Darroch, who has served on the board of Marks and Spencer MKS.L, joined Reckitt's board as a senior independent non-executive director last November, the maker of Durex condoms and Lysol cleaning products said.

