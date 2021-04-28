Reckitt first-quarter sales beat estimates as cleaning boom continues

Adds details on division performance, outlook

April 28 (Reuters) - Lysol maker Reckitt Benckiser Group RKT.L reported a higher-than-expected jump in quarterly sales on Wednesday, as households kept up their heightened cleaning regimens a year into the COVID-19 pandemic, and the company backed its full-year outlook.

The Slough-based company reported a 4.1% rise in like-for-like sales for the first quarter, higher than the 2.4% growth analysts had expected, according to a company-supplied consensus.

The pandemic boosted Reckitt's sales to record levels last year, but signs are emerging that some of that momentum is easing amid a global vaccination drive.

While sales in the company's hygiene business, which sells Harpic disinfectants and Finish dishwasher pods, continued to grow at a robust pace of 28.5%, sales fell 13% in its health business, which makes Mucinex cough syrup and Strepsils lozenges, due to a weak flu season in the early months of the year.

Analysts expected like-for-like sales to rise 18.1% in its hygiene business and decline 9.8% in its health division.

The company, which rebranded itself to Reckitt from RB last month, kept its full-year sales growth forecast of between flat to up 2% and said it remained on track to achieve its medium-term goal of 4% to 6% revenue growth.

(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((siddharth.cavale@thomsonreuters.com; Cell: +91 74064 47228; Reuters Messaging: siddharth.cavale.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.