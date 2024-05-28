News & Insights

Reckitt Executives Invest in Company’s Growth

May 28, 2024 — 10:29 am EDT

Reckitt (GB:RKT) has released an update.

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC announced the acquisition of shares by key management personnel through the company’s Dividend Reinvestment Plan. Top executives, including CEO Kris Licht and CFO Shannon Eisenhardt, participated in the transactions on May 24, 2024, purchasing shares at a price of £44.27711 on the London Stock Exchange. The move signals management’s confidence in the company’s ongoing financial health and growth prospects.

