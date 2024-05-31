News & Insights

Stocks

Reckitt Executes Share Buyback Plan

May 31, 2024 — 02:50 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Reckitt (GB:RKT) has released an update.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc has repurchased 206,765 of its own shares as part of a buyback plan authorized by shareholders, with the transaction carried out through Morgan Stanley & Co International plc. The shares were bought at prices ranging from 4,306.00 pence to 4,365.00 pence, resulting in a volume-weighted average price of 4,352.37 pence per share. After the purchase, Reckitt now holds over 34 million shares in treasury and maintains around 702 million shares with voting rights.

For further insights into GB:RKT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.