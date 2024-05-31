Reckitt Executes Share Buyback Plan

Reckitt (GB:RKT) has released an update.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc has repurchased 206,765 of its own shares as part of a buyback plan authorized by shareholders, with the transaction carried out through Morgan Stanley & Co International plc. The shares were bought at prices ranging from 4,306.00 pence to 4,365.00 pence, resulting in a volume-weighted average price of 4,352.37 pence per share. After the purchase, Reckitt now holds over 34 million shares in treasury and maintains around 702 million shares with voting rights.

