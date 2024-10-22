Reckitt Benckiser’s Strategic Share Buyback Update

Reckitt (GB:RKT) has released an update.

Reckitt Benckiser Group has repurchased 82,500 of its own shares at an average price of 4,821.65 pence per share, as part of its ongoing buyback program. These shares will be held in treasury, impacting the total voting rights for shareholders. This move reflects Reckitt’s strategic management of its capital and may influence investor interest and stock valuation.

