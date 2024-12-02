News & Insights

Reckitt Benckiser Updates on Voting Rights and Capital

December 02, 2024 — 05:37 am EST

Reckitt (GB:RKT) has released an update.

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC has announced its voting rights and capital status, revealing it has 736,535,179 issued ordinary shares, with 48,497,157 held in treasury and thus not carrying voting rights. This results in a total of 688,038,022 voting rights for shareholders to consider in compliance with FCA regulations. This update is crucial for those monitoring their stake in the company or any changes to it.

