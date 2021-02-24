Markets

Reckitt Benckiser To Acquire Biofreeze Brand From Performance Health - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RBGPF.PK, RB.L) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the Biofreeze brand from Performance Health, a company owned by Madison Dearborn Partners.

Laxman Narasimhan, CEO of RB, said: "Biofreeze has a strong strategic and synergistic fit with RB's brand portfolio. We see compelling opportunities to develop the topical pain relief category globally with Biofreeze and other RB pain management brands including Nurofen, Moov and Tempra."

Reckitt Benckiser also announced a transaction for the sale of Scholl to Yellow Wood Partners.

