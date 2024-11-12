Reckitt Benckiser Strengthens Capital with Share Buyback

Reckitt (GB:RKT) has released an update.

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC recently repurchased 83,000 of its ordinary shares, with prices ranging from 4,783 to 4,824 pence per share. This move, in line with shareholder authorization, aims to consolidate Reckitt’s capital structure by holding these shares in treasury. As a result, Reckitt now has 689,417,404 shares in issue, providing a clear denominator for shareholders to assess their voting rights.

