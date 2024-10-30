Reckitt Benckiser Repurchases Shares, Adjusts Voting Rights

Reckitt (GB:RKT) has released an update.

Reckitt Benckiser Group has repurchased 84,000 of its own shares at an average price of 4,868.19 pence, holding a total of 46,288,079 shares in treasury. This transaction, conducted through Deutsche Numis, leaves the company with 690,247,100 shares in circulation, impacting shareholders’ voting rights calculations.

