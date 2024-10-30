News & Insights

Stocks

Reckitt Benckiser Repurchases Shares, Adjusts Voting Rights

October 30, 2024 — 03:08 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Reckitt (GB:RKT) has released an update.

Reckitt Benckiser Group has repurchased 84,000 of its own shares at an average price of 4,868.19 pence, holding a total of 46,288,079 shares in treasury. This transaction, conducted through Deutsche Numis, leaves the company with 690,247,100 shares in circulation, impacting shareholders’ voting rights calculations.

For further insights into GB:RKT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.