Reckitt Benckiser Q1 LFL Revenue Growth At 13.3% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RBGPF.PK, RB.L) reported first quarter total revenue of 3.54 billion pounds, up 12.3% from prior year. Group like for like growth was 13.3%, for the quarter. Hygiene LFL growth was at 12.8%, while Health LFL growth was 13.6%, for the quarter.

Laxman Narasimhan, CEO, said: "RB is showing encouraging progress towards becoming a great house in a great neighbourhood. We remain on track to have our new organisation largely in place by 1 July and to deliver the expected benefits of our strategy in the medium-term; sustained mid-single digit organic revenue growth and mid-20's margins by 2025."

