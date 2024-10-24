Reckitt Benckiser price target raised to 4,600 GBp at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised the firm’s price target on Reckitt Benckiser (RBGLY) to 4,600 GBp from 4,500 GBp and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares.

