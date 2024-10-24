Reckitt Benckiser price target lowered to 5,780 GBp from 5,850 GBp at Barclays

Barclays analyst Iain Simpson lowered the firm’s price target on Reckitt Benckiser (RBGLY) to 5,780 GBp from 5,850 GBp and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares.

