Reckitt Benckiser price target lowered to 5,500 GBp from 6,000 GBp at JPMorgan

JPMorgan analyst Celine Pannuti lowered the firm’s price target on Reckitt Benckiser (RBGLY) to 5,500 GBp from 6,000 GBp and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares.
