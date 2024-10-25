Reckitt Benckiser price target lowered to 5,177 GBp from 5,200 GBp at Berenberg

Berenberg lowered the firm’s price target on Reckitt Benckiser (RBGLY) to 5,177 GBp from 5,200 GBp and keeps a Hold rating on the shares.
