Reckitt Benckiser mulls sale of baby-food business - Bloomberg News

Credit: REUTERS/Stephen Hird

Reckitt Benckiser is considering options for its infant nutrition business including a potential sale, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The British consumer goods giant, whose brands include Enfamil formula, is reviewing its baby-food business globally and has been informally weighing buyer interest in the operations, the report said.

The deliberations are at an early stage and the London-listed firm could decide to keep the division, according to the report.

Reckitt did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reuters had reported in 2020 that the company was preparing to sell some non-core brands and was seeking out private equity bidders.

Last year, Reckitt sold its baby formula business in China to investment firm Primavera Capital Group.

