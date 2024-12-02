News & Insights

Stocks

Reckitt Benckiser Increases Share Buyback Program

December 02, 2024 — 02:10 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Reckitt (GB:RKT) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Reckitt Benckiser has repurchased 51,000 of its own shares at an average price of 4,839.67 pence per share, as part of a plan approved by shareholders. This transaction brings the company’s total treasury shares to over 48 million, with nearly 688 million shares remaining in circulation, affecting the voting rights and shareholder notifications.

For further insights into GB:RKT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.