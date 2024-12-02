Reckitt Benckiser Increases Share Buyback Program

Reckitt (GB:RKT) has released an update.

Reckitt Benckiser has repurchased 51,000 of its own shares at an average price of 4,839.67 pence per share, as part of a plan approved by shareholders. This transaction brings the company’s total treasury shares to over 48 million, with nearly 688 million shares remaining in circulation, affecting the voting rights and shareholder notifications.

