Reckitt Benckiser H1 Profit Down, Cuts FY24 LFL Net Revenue Growth View; Plans GBP 1 Bln Buyback

(RTTNews) - British consumer goods major Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (RBGPF.PK, RB.L) reported Wednesday that its first-half pre-tax profit declined to 1.52 billion pounds from last year's 1.64 billion pounds.

Earnings per share were 161.0 pence, down 6.8 percent from last year's 172.8 pence.

Adjusted earnings per share were 161.3 pence, compared to prior year's 173.0 pence.

Adjusted operating profit declined to 1.68 billion pounds, and adjusted operating margin fell to 23.5 percent from 23.8 percent a year ago.

Net revenue for the first hald dropped 3.7 percent to 7.17 billion pounds from last year's 7.45 billion pounds, with volume down 1.3 percent. Like-for-like or LFL net revenue growth was 0.8 percent.

In the second quarter, net revenues fell 2.8 percent from last year to 3.43 billion pounds, with 2.2 percent drop in volume. LFL net revenue growth was flat.

Looking ahead, the company trimmed its fiscal 2024 forecast for Group full year LFL net revenue growth to 1 percent to 3 percent from previously expected growth of 2 percent to 4 percent. The revision reflects the temporary supply disruption caused by the July 9 tornado in Mount Vernon, Indiana, and its impact on its Nutrition business.

The company now expects a low double-digit decline for Nutrition, while earlier estimate was mid- to high-single-digit decline.

Reckitt Benckiser continues to expect mid-single-digit growth for Health and Hygiene portfolios, albeit at the low end of this range reflecting a more competitive environment in developed markets.

Adjusted operating profit is still expected to grow ahead of net revenue growth.

Kris Licht, Chief Executive Officer, said, "Short-term disruption to our Nutrition business, which performed above expectations in H1, due to the Mount Vernon tornado has caused us to reduce our net revenue growth outlook for the year to +1 percent to +3 percent. Notwithstanding this, our business remains resilient. We expect revenue growth to accelerate in H2 and continue to target operating profit growth ahead of net revenue growth."

The company also announced that it will further increase returns to shareholders through an increase in dividend and next share buyback programme of 1 billion pounds over the next 12 months.

The Board of Directors recommended an interim 2024 dividend of 80.4 pence, up 5 percent from last year, payable on September 13 to shareholders on the register at the record date of August 2.

Reckitt Benckiser also announced a set of actions to significantly sharpen its portfolio and simplify organisation for accelerated growth and value creation.

