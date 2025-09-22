Is Reckitt Benckiser Group (RBGLY) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (RBGLY) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question.

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC is one of 180 individual stocks in the Consumer Staples sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #16 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for RBGLY's full-year earnings has moved 2.5% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, RBGLY has moved about 28.8% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Staples group have gained about 1.7% on average. As we can see, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Village Farms (VFF) is another Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 241.1%.

Over the past three months, Village Farms' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 233.3%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC belongs to the Soap and Cleaning Materials industry, a group that includes 1 individual stocks and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Industry Rank.

Village Farms, however, belongs to the Consumer Products - Staples industry. Currently, this 37-stock industry is ranked #177. The industry has moved -6.1% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Consumer Staples sector may want to keep a close eye on Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC and Village Farms as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

