Is Reckitt Benckiser Group (RBGLY) Outperforming Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

The Consumer Staples group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (RBGLY) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question.

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC is one of 178 companies in the Consumer Staples group. The Consumer Staples group currently sits at #11 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for RBGLY's full-year earnings has moved 7.5% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, RBGLY has gained about 10.8% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Staples group have gained about 5.4% on average. As we can see, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Reeds (REED). The stock is up 175.1% year-to-date.

In Reeds' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 33.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC belongs to the Soap and Cleaning Materials industry, a group that includes 1 individual companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Industry Rank.

On the other hand, Reeds belongs to the Beverages - Soft drinks industry. This 16-stock industry is currently ranked #49. The industry has moved +7.6% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to track Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC and Reeds. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

